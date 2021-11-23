O'HARA: What we learned from Week 11

D'Andre Swift is what we thought he is.

That's what we learned from his performance in the Detroit Lions' loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

Swift is an elite talent. He might be an elite running back. What we saw Sunday is that he is trending toward the status of elite running back.

Among the other things we learned Sunday include the following: Playing on Thanksgiving Day, as the Lions will Thursday against the Chicago Bears, is still a big deal for players; the limits in how the Lions can run their offense is obvious in their stats; and the unit the Lions thought would be their best is just that -- their best.

We start with Swift: In the last two weeks -- and with flashes before that -- Swift has played like an elite back. He had 33 carries for 130 yards against the Steelers two weeks ago.