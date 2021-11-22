TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Sewell strong: Rookie Penei Sewell continues to stack good performances on top of good performances. He didn't allow a single pressure last week against a very good Steelers pass-rushing defense, and followed that up Sunday by not allowing a single pressure to Cleveland and their stout pass-rushing unit. Sewell was the second highest graded Detroit player by Pro Football Focus Sunday behind running back D'Andre Swift. – Tim Twentyman
Swift rise: Swift's 136-yard rushing performance for the Lions has increased his total to 555 yards through 10 games. That's 34 more than he had in his rookie season, when he played 13 games and missed six with injuries. A 1,000-yard season is in sight with seven games left. – Mike O'Hara
Road warrior: Swift registered his fourth straight road game with 100-or-more scrimmage yards, which ties the longest streak in franchise history by a running back since Barry Sanders over the 1996-97 seasons. – Tim Twentyman
Pressure points: Quarterback Tim Boyle was well protected by the Lions' offensive line. He wasn't sacked on any of his 23 dropbacks, and the Browns had only two quarterback hits. – Mike O'Hara
Passing deficiency: Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted after Sunday's loss he needed more from the passing game. Over the last two weeks, quarterbacks Jared Goff (114 yards) and Boyle (77) have combined to throw for just 191 yards.
To put that in a little bit of perspective, 18 different NFL quarterbacks threw for more than 191 yards during Week 11 alone with one game still remaining Monday night. – Tim Twentyman
Pleasant surprise: Undrafted rookie cornerback JerryJacobs has been a really nice surprise since being forced into starting duty due to injuries ahead of him. Jacobs had a solid game against the Browns Sunday. He had a nice pass breakup getting his hand in on a pass attempt to Rashard Higgins that forced a field goal try that Cleveland missed. He allowed one reception in his coverage area all game for seven yards. He was also solid against the run, like he has been all year. – Tim Twentyman
No. 1 pick: With Houston's win over Tennessee Sunday, the Lions are the only team in the NFL without at least two victories on the year. That means they are a game and a half clear of everyone else of earning the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft. – Tim Twentyman