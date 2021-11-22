TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Pleasant surprise: Undrafted rookie cornerback JerryJacobs has been a really nice surprise since being forced into starting duty due to injuries ahead of him. Jacobs had a solid game against the Browns Sunday. He had a nice pass breakup getting his hand in on a pass attempt to Rashard Higgins that forced a field goal try that Cleveland missed. He allowed one reception in his coverage area all game for seven yards. He was also solid against the run, like he has been all year. – Tim Twentyman