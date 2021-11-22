TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Nov 22, 2021 at 01:27 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Sewell strong: Rookie Penei Sewell continues to stack good performances on top of good performances. He didn't allow a single pressure last week against a very good Steelers pass-rushing defense, and followed that up Sunday by not allowing a single pressure to Cleveland and their stout pass-rushing unit. Sewell was the second highest graded Detroit player by Pro Football Focus Sunday behind running back D'Andre Swift. – Tim Twentyman

Swift rise: Swift's 136-yard rushing performance for the Lions has increased his total to 555 yards through 10 games. That's 34 more than he had in his rookie season, when he played 13 games and missed six with injuries. A 1,000-yard season is in sight with seven games left. – Mike O'Hara

Road warrior: Swift registered his fourth straight road game with 100-or-more scrimmage yards, which ties the longest streak in franchise history by a running back since Barry Sanders over the 1996-97 seasons. – Tim Twentyman

Pressure points: Quarterback Tim Boyle was well protected by the Lions' offensive line. He wasn't sacked on any of his 23 dropbacks, and the Browns had only two quarterback hits. – Mike O'Hara

Related Links

Passing deficiency: Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted after Sunday's loss he needed more from the passing game. Over the last two weeks, quarterbacks Jared Goff (114 yards) and Boyle (77) have combined to throw for just 191 yards.

To put that in a little bit of perspective, 18 different NFL quarterbacks threw for more than 191 yards during Week 11 alone with one game still remaining Monday night. – Tim Twentyman

Lions at Browns Week 11 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Week 11 game at First Energy Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Cleveland, OH.

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 63

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 63

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 63

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 63

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 63

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 63

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 63

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 63

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 63

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 63

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 63

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), celebrate after a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), celebrate after a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) records an interception during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) records an interception during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 63

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 63

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 63

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 63

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 63

Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 63

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 63

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Aldrick Rosas (5) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 63

Detroit Lions kicker Aldrick Rosas (5) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 63

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 63

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 63

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
61 / 63

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
62 / 63

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
63 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pleasant surprise: Undrafted rookie cornerback JerryJacobs has been a really nice surprise since being forced into starting duty due to injuries ahead of him. Jacobs had a solid game against the Browns Sunday. He had a nice pass breakup getting his hand in on a pass attempt to Rashard Higgins that forced a field goal try that Cleveland missed. He allowed one reception in his coverage area all game for seven yards. He was also solid against the run, like he has been all year. – Tim Twentyman

No. 1 pick: With Houston's win over Tennessee Sunday, the Lions are the only team in the NFL without at least two victories on the year. That means they are a game and a half clear of everyone else of earning the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions playing with little margin for error

This week's Monday Countdown looks at Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's comments about the offense, and how they are playing with little margin for error.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Oruwariye elevating his game in third year

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Browns matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Cleveland Browns

Mike O'Hara previews the Detroit Lions' Week 11 opponent: The Cleveland Browns.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What tie in Pittsburgh means for Lions

The Detroit Lions battled the Pittsburgh Steelers on even terms for 60 minutes of regulation time and 10 more in overtime to emerge with a 16-16 tie.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions return from bye to take on Steelers in Pittsburgh

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Steelers matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Pittsburgh Steelers

A four-game winning streak has lifted the Pittsburgh Steelers to 5-3 and put them back in their familiar spot as contenders in the AFC North.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 9

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' bye and the rest of the Week 9 action around the league.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

This week's Monday Countdown looks ahead at the next nine games on the Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Advertising