O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions playing with little margin for error

1. Conservative plays: The Lions didn't score a point in the first half. In fact, they barely threatened the Browns, who scored all their points in the second quarter.

Boyle was playing in place of Jared Goff, who sustained an oblique injury in last week's loss to the Steelers.

Cleveland had a 15-6 advantage in first downs, and 202-80 in yards gained.

Boyle completed seven of 13 passes for 39 yards, with one interception.

That changed in the second half, mostly on Swift's running while Boyle continued to struggle.

Boyle completed eight of 10 passes in the second half, but for only 38 yards – one yard less than he had in the first half.

Except for one deep ball meant for wide receiver Josh Reynolds – which was intercepted – Boyle was restricted to throwing short – often behind the line of scrimmage

"He was solid," Campbell said. "He ran the offense well. We had no communication errors. He was efficient. I didn't want to throw this kid to the wolves. That's not fair to him, either."

Campbell sounded protective of Boyle, saying he was better in the fourth quarter than he was in the first because of the experience of playing, and he will better Thursday than he was Sunday if he starts again in place of Goff.