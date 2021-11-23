KEY QUESTIONS: How is Goff (oblique) progressing after taking part in walkthrough Monday?

How much does Campbell reflect on the Week 4 loss to Chicago and all the missed opportunities to win that game in preparing to face them again? Can it be a motivational tool?

The Lions lost that first matchup with the Bears, 24-14, but they turned the ball over four times in the red zone. Campbell said they did some good things in that game, but admitted Monday the turnovers were killers for his squad.

Campbell said it's important heading into this week to be smart when they get down into the red zone and give themselves a chance to score points.

What are a couple of the positives that Campbell can take away from the first 10 games, despite the 0-9-1 result?

1. Defensively, the Lions have started to increase their turnovers. Detroit's got 12 takeaways on the season and five have come in the last two games in Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Campbell said getting takeaways can be contagious among the players, and he's seeing that right now.