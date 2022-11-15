O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

Wright and Kennedy had their moments in key situations and came through with clutch plays as follows:

Wright, in his second season with the Lions, has played all nine games and made his fourth start. He played 46 of the 62 offensive snaps.

Goff targeted him once. That was midway through the second quarter. Wright ran a delayed route, from left to right, that left him wide open in the end zone to make the catch and give the Lions a 10-3 lead.

The play could not have been executed better if Wright had done it in practice with no defenders on the field.

Kennedy has been on and off the practice squad since becoming a Lion in 2019.

He has played five games this season, with one start, and has seven catches on 14 targets. Catch No. 7 was a big one.

Kennedy played 38 snaps and had been targeted once Sunday when he lined up on third and eight at the Lions' 42 with a little more than three minutes left and Chicago holding a 30-24 lead.

Lined up to Goff's right, Kennedy cut over the middle to catch the pass from Goff and sprinted down the left sideline for a gain of 44 yards to the 14.