TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

On the run: Running back Jamaal Williams has had a productive second season with the Lions, and he has eight games to go. With 59 yards rushing against the Bears Sunday, he has 604 for the season. That beats his previous single-season high of 601 yards, set last year with the Lions. He never got to the 600-yard mark in four previous seasons with the Packers. – Mike O'Hara
Stepping in: Wide receiver Tom Kennedy came up big Sunday with a 44-yard catch to set up Williams' game-winning touchdown. It was an important third-and-8 conversion on the Lions' final touchdown drive and came two plays after wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown briefly left the game. Kennedy stepped right into the slot and made a huge play.
"We trust TK," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "He mentally knows all the positions. You know he's going to give everything he's got. When his number was called, he showed up. Goff found him and made a huge play for us. It was big." – Tim Twentyman
Stepping up: Linebacker Julian Okwara played one of the best games of his three-year career Sunday. He had two sacks, including the game-clincher on quarterback Justin Fields on fourth-and-8 from the Bears' 32-yard line. Watching that last sack over again, it was a great second effort play by Okwara. The Lions have been looking for more pass rush, and Okwara looks like he can help. – Tim Twentyman
NFC North domination???: Actually, the Lions have fared pretty well against division rivals. They beat the Vikings and Packers in their last two games against North teams last year, and they're 2-1 this year – a loss to the Vikings followed by wins over the Packers and Bears. That's 4-1 in the last five games. – Mike O'Hara
Who'd of thought...: at the beginning of the year that past the halfway point of the season the Lions' first-round pick they'll receive from the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 as part of the Matthew Stafford trade would be higher than the Lions' pick? Both teams are 3-6, but the Lions' strength of schedule is much higher, which means Detroit currently owns the eighth pick in the draft that belongs to Los Angeles and their own pick at 11. – Tim Twentyman
Stopping Fields: The Lions did a good job on Fields most of the time. It wouldn't seem like that with 147 yards rushing. But 114 of his yards came on two runs – 67 and 47 yards. For his other 11 carries he had 29 yards – an average of 2.63 yards per carry. – Mike O'Hara
Pass blocking: The Lions didn't make as much hay on the ground in the run game Sunday as we've seen in other contests this year. Their 95 rushing yards are the second fewest in a game this season. But Detroit's offensive line did a terrific job in pass protection.
There were instances when quarterback Jared Goff had four or five seconds to scan the field, progress through his reads and throw. Right tackle Penei Sewell gave up the lone Bears sack in the third quarter, but the o-line gave up just one other pressure all game (Jonah Jackson, one hurry). – Tim Twentyman