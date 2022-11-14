TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

On the run: Running back Jamaal Williams has had a productive second season with the Lions, and he has eight games to go. With 59 yards rushing against the Bears Sunday, he has 604 for the season. That beats his previous single-season high of 601 yards, set last year with the Lions. He never got to the 600-yard mark in four previous seasons with the Packers. – Mike O'Hara

Stepping in: Wide receiver Tom Kennedy came up big Sunday with a 44-yard catch to set up Williams' game-winning touchdown. It was an important third-and-8 conversion on the Lions' final touchdown drive and came two plays after wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown briefly left the game. Kennedy stepped right into the slot and made a huge play.