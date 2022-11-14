KEY QUESTIONS: What getting back-to-back wins means for Lions

The Detroit Lions are flying high after their second straight win, the most recent coming Sunday in Chicago over the Bears. Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday as he does every week. Here are all the key questions from that Monday media session:

What does it mean to check off some of the boxes the Lions did Sunday?

First road win in two seasons. First back-to-back wins in two years.

If this young Lions team wants to truly become a competitive team, then they must stack some wins together. All the good teams do that.

"Just to get on that path, on that road," Campbell said. "You've got to put two back-to-back. To be able to do it on the road, against a division opponent, I think those are big things for us."

Now comes a big test this week. Can Detroit make in three in a row, two in a row on the road against a 7-2 Giants team in New York that's trying to make noise atop the NFC?