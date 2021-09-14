O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

For one game, head coach Dan Campbell's statement in training camp that the Detroit Lions will have a one-two punch in the running game is on target.

That's what we learned in Sunday's 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

The way D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams shared the load at running back was one of the Lions' highlights. What we also learned is that the Lions have to ride the running game and tight end T.J. Hockenson until they develop anything at wide receiver.

Among the other things we learned include the following: The Lions have a significant problem that must be corrected; GM Brad Holmes absolutely got it right in drafting offensive tackle Penei Sewell seventh overall; and outside linebacker Trey Flowers made a play late in the game that shows his commitment to playing the game the right way is real.

We start with the run game, and what it means to the Lions as they move on to their game at Green Bay Monday night:

Campbell talked early in training camp on the plan to lean on Swift and Williams to carry the load.

"It's a one-two punch," Campbell said. "We're going to use both of those guys and they know that."