KEY QUESTIONS: Will Sewell move back to right tackle when Decker returns?

Head coach Dan Campbell addressed the media Monday, a day after Detroit's 41-33 loss in the regular-season opener against San Francisco. Here are the key questions to come out of that media session:

How will the defense adjust to cornerback Jeff Okudah being lost for the season?

Campbell confirmed Monday what the team feared Sunday when Okudah went down with a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter. Okudah suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon injury that will require surgery and end his 2021 season.

Campbell mentioned rookie fourth-round pick Ifeatu Melifonwu as a player who is likely the next man up this week as the Lions prepare to travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Monday Night Football.

"He's quietly really improved," Campbell said of Melifonwu. "He's another guy from spring that has quietly had a good spring and a good camp. There's a good chance he's the next guy up, but look we've got two other young guys too in Bobby Price and Jerry Jacobs. We're going to put the best combination out there and see where we go."

Campbell has preached a next man up mentality since he took the job. Injuries are just a fact of life in the NFL.