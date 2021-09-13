TWENTYMAN: Week 1 observations

Goff to Hock: I predicted before the season began there was a good chance third-year tight end T.J. Hockenson would lead the Lions in targets, receptions and touchdowns in 2021. After one week, I still feel pretty good about the prediction. Hockenson was second in targets Sunday (10), tied for the team lead with eight receptions, led the team with 97 receiving yards, and tied for the lead with one touchdown catch.

WR production: Hockenson and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams had eight receptions apiece vs. San Francisco. With one catch for tight end Darren Fells, Detroit's tight ends and running backs accounted for 25 receptions. That left just 13 for the receivers. Part of that was what the defense was giving them, but there were a lot of question marks surrounding that receiver group heading into the season and some of those questions still linger after Week 1.