Campbell confirms season-ending Achilles injury for Okudah

"He really improved a ton from spring until now and I hate it for him first, and for us as a team because he was really coming around," Campbell said Monday. "That's one of those things that we have to adapt to and it is what it is and now we have to move on."

An Achilles injury is one of the tougher injuries to come back from for a player who relies on speed and change of direction, but knowing the way Okudah attacked his rehab last year and came back better for it, the hope is he'll do the same with this latest setback.

"What are you going to do to prepare yourself for next year?" Campbell said of the message he'll have for Okudah. "That's going to be my whole conversation with him. 'Your whole focus is going to be on 2022, and how do I get back from this?'