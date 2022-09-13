O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

We start with the run game:

There might have been some groans when quarterback Jared Goff's pass to running back D’Andre Swift on the first play of the game resulted in a one-yard loss. There were cheers - with more to come – when swift broke off a 50-yard run on second down.

It was a sign of what was to come. Swift ran for 144 yards and a TD. Running back Jamaal Williams added 28 yards and two TDs. Goff, not known for his running, chipped in a 10-yard run.

The next test will come Sunday against Washington as the Lions attempt to even their won-loss record at 1-1. Head coach Dan Campbell feels good about how the Lions have put together a good offensive line.

It starts up front.

"We have a lot of faith in the o-line," he said. "It all stars there. To have a good running game, a lot of different things have to work for you.

"One is the o-line. Two is obviously Goff, getting us in the right play the right checks depending on what we have. And then obviously the running backs.

"The running backs have to be able to finish those thing off. They have to have vision. They have to be able to make people miss. The extra yards are up to you. And lastly receivers blocking downfield, which we have. Those guys showed up.

"Across the board to a man, I thought those receivers did a good job on the perimeter. That's what gets you the explosive runs.