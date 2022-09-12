TIM AND MIKE: Week 1 observations

Key gains: Two areas where the Lions' offense had to be better this year were on third down and in the red zone. Detroit ranked 31st in each category last year at 34.7 and 47.8 percent, respectively. The Lions were 9-of-14 on third down (64.3 percent) and a perfect 4-for-4 in the red zone against Philadelphia Sunday. – Tim Twentyman

Lions' drive time: The difference was dramatic in how they operated on their first possession Sunday compared to the next three. First possession – they went 75 yards on nine plays to a TD on Jamaal Williams' one-yard run. Next three possessions – three and outs on all three, seven yards gained, and the Eagles took control of the game. – Mike O'Hara