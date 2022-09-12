TIM AND MIKE: Week 1 observations

Sep 12, 2022 at 12:31 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Key gains: Two areas where the Lions' offense had to be better this year were on third down and in the red zone. Detroit ranked 31st in each category last year at 34.7 and 47.8 percent, respectively. The Lions were 9-of-14 on third down (64.3 percent) and a perfect 4-for-4 in the red zone against Philadelphia Sunday. – Tim Twentyman

Lions' drive time: The difference was dramatic in how they operated on their first possession Sunday compared to the next three. First possession – they went 75 yards on nine plays to a TD on Jamaal Williams' one-yard run. Next three possessions – three and outs on all three, seven yards gained, and the Eagles took control of the game. – Mike O'Hara

LB rotation: There was a question heading into Week 1 how the Lions would divvy up their linebacker reps. As expected, veteran and captain Alex Anzalone was a staple at one of the stacked LB spots, playing 91 percent of the reps. Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez played 46 reps (60 percent) and Derrick Barnes played 22 (29 percent). – Tim Twentyman

Gains: D’Andre Swift gained yards in big chunks to rush for 144 yards. He had three of the Lions' six longest gains from scrimmage on runs of 50, 25 and 18 yards. – Mike O'Hara

Run game: With a great offensive line, depth at running back, and a head coach in Dan Campbell that wants to run the ball, it was expected the Lions would be a strong running team. They certainly had a nice debut against a good Eagles defense Sunday. Detroit rushed 28 times for 181 yards (6.5 avg.) and three touchdowns. This marks the first time the team has rushed at least 25 times and scored three rushing touchdowns while maintaining at least a 6.5-yard average per rush since Sept. 13, 1998. – Tim Twentyman

Chark attack: The Lions signed free-agent DJ Chark to add a big receiver with speed to the offense, and Chark did just that on one key play. A 22-yard catch in the end zone with 3:51 left in the game cut the Eagles' lead to the final margin of 38-35. – Mike O'Hara

WR blocking: Amon-Ra St. Brown had a key block on Swift's 50-yard run on the first drive. Chark had a key block on Swift's 7-yard TD later in the game. Detroit couldn't have rushed for 181 yards without good blocking at the second and third levels. The Lions receivers don't mind mixing it up in the run game, and that should serve them well all season. – Tim Twentyman

Good start: Cornerback Jeff Okudah had a nice Week 1 performance with 10 tackles and a pass defended. Okudah gave up four receptions in the game for just 32 yards in his coverage area. He looked good in his first game back since an Achilles injury Week 1 last year. – Tim Twentyman

Rare drops: St. Brown was credited with a single drop last season on 119 targets. He was credited with two drops against Philadelphia. Neither were perfectly placed balls by Jared Goff, but they both hit St. Brown in the hands and he'd be the first one to say he should have caught both passes. – Tim Twentyman

Pass rush: The Lions generated just one sack against the Eagles (Tracy Walker) and were credited with 14 total pressures by Pro Football Focus. The Lions three lowest graded pass rushers by PFF were Hutchinson, Austin Bryant and Charles Harris. The Lions will need more from that trio against Washington this week. – Tim Twentyman

Punt pro: Punter Jack Fox booted his 125th punt of his career in Week 1. He owns the NFL's highest gross (49.1) and net (43.4) averages through a player's first 125 career punts in NFL history. – Tim Twentyman

