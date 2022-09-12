KEY QUESTIONS: What stood out to Campbell after watching the tape?

What did Campbell think about all the drops Sunday by his pass catchers?

The Lions were credited with dropping 13 passes all of last season by STATS INC. Their 3.2 drop percentage on catchable passes was tied for the fourth best in the NFL.

So it was a bit uncharacteristic to see as many drops as there were Sunday against the Eagles. There were at least five from four different players.

"It's like fumbles, they are contagious," Campbell said. "They really are. When you get one or two, all the sudden it's like someone has to stop it. Somebody has to make a big play. Somebody has to make some pretty good catches. I felt like it really started to spread around and it did become contagious."

It was discouraging to see so many drops by Lions pass catchers after watching the tape, but Campbell doesn't view it as a big problem just yet. He is hopeful it was Game 1 jitters.

What did Campbell think about the overall performance of quarterback Jared Goff?

Goff talked about some communication issues and missed assignments that plagued the offense early on, but Campbell liked the way Goff and the offense responded in the second half and played much better football. The Lions scored a touchdown on four of their final five possessions.

Goff settled in after a rough start, but that has to come quicker next week against the Commanders. There can't be a four-possession lull like we saw Sunday against Philly.