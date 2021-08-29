O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 3

Do things right, and you can play well no matter who plays or doesn't play.

Do things wrong, and it's just the opposite.

That's what we learned about the Detroit Lions in the 2021 preseason, with the Lions' final exam being Friday night's 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field.

We learned again that the Lions have trouble winning when they have lapses and breakdowns, and that's what cost them in a loss that made them 0-3 in the preseason under first-year head coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions' performance wasn't all bad, especially considering they played mostly backups.

With the regular season – the real season – next up, perhaps the best thing we learned about the Lions Friday night and throughout the preseason that should hearten Campbell and his staff is that there is no shortage of the Lions' desire to compete.