RECAP: Lions vs. Colts

The Detroit Lions sat a lot of their starters in the preseason finale Friday night against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field, and despite jumping out to an early lead, Detroit's reserves couldn't hold the lead late and dropped their third and final game of the preseason, 27-17.

Despite the loss, the Lions put together their most consistent performance of the preseason, especially through three quarters of play.

Tim Boyle started the game at quarterback for Detroit and led his first touchdown drive of the preseason on Detroit's second possession. The drive lasted 14 plays and traveled 75 yards taking nearly eight minutes off the clock. Boyle was a perfect 4-for-4 on third down on the drive, and capped it off with a 15-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Quintez Cephus that put the Lions up 7-3. Boyle worked just two series after appearing to injure his throwing hand, finishing 7-of-9 passing for 53 yards with a 128.2 passer rating.