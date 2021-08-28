TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Aug 28, 2021 at 07:58 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Great drive: Quarterback Tim Boyle didn't lead a touchdown drive in any of his first two preseason appearances, but he took care of that early on Friday against the Colts, leading a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock on Detroit's second offensive possession. The drive was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Quintez Cephus. Boyle was 6-for-7 passing on the drive for 41 yards with the score. He was a perfect 4-for-4 on third down. – Tim Twentyman

For starters: Rookie right tackle Penei Sewell was the only starter on the Lions' offense who started the game, but it wasn't a demotion. The coaching staff wanted to give Sewell more experience before facing the 49ers in the opener at Ford Field. Sewell played the first two possessions, a total of 18 snaps. – Mike O'Hara

Living around the ball: Undrafted rookie cornerback AJ Parker continues to be an excellent surprise for the Lions' defense this summer. The guy lives around the football and always seems to be in the right place to make a play. At this point, it will be a surprise if he isn't the starting nickel cornerback Week 1. He made two more tackles Friday and defended another pass. He might be the co-defensive player of the preseason for the Lions, along with rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes. – Tim Twentyman

Fan fare: A predictably small crowd for the third preseason contest was into the game. There was a big roar for the replay of Jermar Jefferson's leaping run, and others for second-effort runs by quarterback David Blough on third and goal to the one-foot line and then for Godwin Igwebuike on the TD run on the next play. Fans like tough plays, whenever they happen. – Mike O'Hara

Tough decision: One of the tougher decisions the Lions front office and coaching staff will have before Tuesday's roster-cut deadline is deciding who will have the third running back role behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Rookie seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson has a good preseason finale, rushing 11 times for 43 yards and catching one pass for a first down on third down. He also had a highlight hurdle of a defender.

Godwin Igwebuike had a couple nice runs, including a tough, second-effort touchdown run, his second touchdown in as many games. Craig Reynolds did some good things too. Tough cuts coming up at running back. – Tim Twentyman

Ford tough: It gets repetitive to say it, but cornerback Mike Ford is around the ball a lot. He had a big hit to cause an incomplete pass and broke up a pass in the end zone later in the second quarter. – Mike O'Hara

Third down: The Lions held a 14-6 lead at halftime, scoring touchdowns on two of their three first-half possessions. Third-down was key to Detroit's success on offense and defense in that first half. Detroit's offense was 7-of-10 on third down the first 30 minutes of the contest, while the Colts were just 1-for-5 on their third-down attempts. – Tim Twentyman

