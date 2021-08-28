TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Living around the ball: Undrafted rookie cornerback AJ Parker continues to be an excellent surprise for the Lions' defense this summer. The guy lives around the football and always seems to be in the right place to make a play. At this point, it will be a surprise if he isn't the starting nickel cornerback Week 1. He made two more tackles Friday and defended another pass. He might be the co-defensive player of the preseason for the Lions, along with rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes. – Tim Twentyman

Fan fare: A predictably small crowd for the third preseason contest was into the game. There was a big roar for the replay of Jermar Jefferson's leaping run, and others for second-effort runs by quarterback David Blough on third and goal to the one-foot line and then for Godwin Igwebuike on the TD run on the next play. Fans like tough plays, whenever they happen. – Mike O'Hara

Tough decision: One of the tougher decisions the Lions front office and coaching staff will have before Tuesday's roster-cut deadline is deciding who will have the third running back role behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Rookie seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson has a good preseason finale, rushing 11 times for 43 yards and catching one pass for a first down on third down. He also had a highlight hurdle of a defender.