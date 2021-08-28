NOTEBOOK: Campbell talks roster decisions, Boyle injury

With the conclusion of Friday's third and final preseason game for the Detroit Lions – a 27-17 loss to the Colts – one of the most difficult jobs for any head coach or general manager in the NFL begins Saturday morning in Allen Park.

The Lions have to trim 27 players from their roster by Tuesday's deadline, though the team can sign 16 players back on their practice squad on Wednesday.

Still, telling players they didn't make the cut after all the hard work in training camp this summer is a difficult job Campbell isn't looking forward to.

"I'll be with the staff tomorrow morning and we'll kind of go over final thoughts on what they think will help in their own areas," Campbell said. "AG (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn), A Lynn (offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn) and Fipp (special teams coordinator Dave Fipp) and we'll kind of dive into all that. Where they rank those players at their positions as a total offense, defense and special teams."