O'HARA: What Holmes accomplished in first offseason as Lions' GM

By most accounts, it has been a productive offseason in shoring up the roster and setting the Lions up in the future with two additional first-round draft picks in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff in an exchange of quarterbacks.

The bottom line: Holmes didn't do everything he wanted to do in his first offseason as GM of the Lions, but he did what he could do.

"I've said it all the time, and I'll probably always say this: It's not enough," Holmes said. "I'm just used to saying that.

"There's still a lot left to do. I don't think there's a point in this league when it's ever truly enough. You can always add more depth, especially with the way the game keeps changing."

The Stafford-Goff trade and getting offensive tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon in the draft were the highlight moves of the Lions' offseason.