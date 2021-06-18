Lions offseason questions: Under-the-radar player to watch

We've already talked about new Lions to watch like quarterback Jared Goff, and players with breakout potential like running back D'Andre Swift, but who else should we be keeping an eye on in 2021 that might not already be on the radar?

I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Defensive end Julian Okwara

Most of the talk this offseason when it comes to Detroit's defense trying to generate more pass rush has focused on Romeo Okwara, Trey Flowers, some of the new guys along the interior and how new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn might bring pressure through scheme.

Julian Okwara has flown under the radar a bit in those discussions, but heading into his second season, he could be poised for an increased role along the edge. The former third-round pick battled injury as a rookie last season, playing in only six games total. He's healthy, has a good mentor in older brother Romeo, and we normally see a significant increase in production from players going into their second season.