Hockenson continues to impress as he builds rapport with Goff

"T.J. was a guy I was obviously high on when he came out of Iowa," Holmes recently told detroitlions.com. "But I will say watching him now, and even last year and in year's past, he is one of the better balanced tight ends that can contribute in both phases.

"He's got the athletic ability and the route savvy and the quickness and the agility. He's got all that to be a threat in the passing game, but the way he can contribute in the run game as well, sometimes you're not getting both."

Hockenson caught 67 passes last season for 723 yards and six touchdowns. He was also a plus run blocker based on Pro Football Focus grading, and allowed just three total pressures all year as a pass blocker.