Holmes thinks DC Aaron Glenn can have a big impact on Lions' defense

Holmes is hopeful Glenn can have the same impact with some of Detroit's young defenders.

"The first time we had an opportunity to talk (to Glenn), I was very, very impressed," Holmes said. "I had just left the Rams when Brandon Staley was there and had the No. 1 defense and he's been under Vic Fangio. So then when me and Aaron Glenn are speaking, a lot of the similar themes started coming out and I said, 'Wait, hold on, this sounds a lot like ... ' and he was a Vic Fangio guy.

"Just our secondary in general, when you look at the upside of Okudah and Amani (Oruwariye) and (Mike) Ford, and even getting to a young guy like Iffy (Melifonwu), we have guys that have a lot of upside.