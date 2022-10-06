O'HARA'S WEEK 5 PREVIEW: What's next for Hockenson after big Week 4 performance?

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is all for it if he has been rediscovered as a play-making option in the Detroit Lions' offense.

He played that role in last week's 48-45 loss to the Seahawks and would like it to carry over, starting with Sunday's road game against the New England Patriots.

"That's to be determined," Hockenson said. "I hope so. We have so many really good pieces on this offense. We've got a lot of guys that are making plays."

Hockenson had eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a catch for a two-point conversion, a 37-yard TD catch and a long reception of 81 yards.