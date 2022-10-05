Week 5 opponent: What the Patriots are saying

Oct 05, 2022 at 01:11 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the New England Patriots' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions in Foxborough? Let's find out:

1. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was really complimentary of the Lions rushing attack when speaking to the New England media Wednesday morning. The Lions currently rank sixth in rushing (164.0). Tackling will be a big point of emphasis this week for the Patriots' defense. Belichick talked about Lions running backs doing a good job of consistently getting more yards than they should on plays because of broken tackles and their elusiveness. He mentioned how Detroit uses an extra offensive lineman to support the run game more than anyone in the league (13.8 percent vs. league average of 2.7 percent).

2. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported this week that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is 'unlikely' to play vs. Detroit Sunday. Backup Brian Hoyer's status is unclear after he suffered a concussion last week against Green Bay. Graziano reports that New England would feel comfortable with third stringer Bailey Zappe taking the reins Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Jones could return to practice this week, but Belichick declined to update the status of his injured quarterbacks on Wednesday. The Patriots media got the good old 'check the report' line.

Meet the Opponent: New England Patriots

View photos of the starters for the New England Patriots.

Head Coach Bill Belichick Special teams coordinator: Cameron Achord (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
1 / 28

Head Coach Bill Belichick

Special teams coordinator: Cameron Achord

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Nelson Agholor Backed up by Kendrick Bourne and Matthew Slater (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
2 / 28

WR Nelson Agholor

Backed up by Kendrick Bourne and Matthew Slater

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Trent Brown (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
3 / 28

OT Trent Brown

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
OG Cole Strange Backed up by James Ferentz and Chasen Hines (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
4 / 28

OG Cole Strange

Backed up by James Ferentz and Chasen Hines

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
C David Andrews Backed up by James Ferentz (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
5 / 28

C David Andrews

Backed up by James Ferentz

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Mike Onwenu Backed up by Chasen Hines (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
6 / 28

OG Mike Onwenu

Backed up by Chasen Hines

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Isaiah Wynn Backed up by Marcus Cannon (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
7 / 28

OT Isaiah Wynn

Backed up by Marcus Cannon

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
TE Hunter Henry Backed up by Jonnu Smith (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
8 / 28

TE Hunter Henry

Backed up by Jonnu Smith

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jakobi Meyers Backed up by DeVante Parker and Lil' Jordan Humphrey (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
9 / 28

WR Jakobi Meyers

Backed up by DeVante Parker and Lil' Jordan Humphrey

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
QB Mac Jones Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
10 / 28

QB Mac Jones

Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe

(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Paul Connors/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Damien Harris Backed up by Pierre Strong Jr. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
11 / 28

RB Damien Harris

Backed up by Pierre Strong Jr.

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
12 / 28

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. Backed up by DaMarcus Mitchell and Sam Roberts (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
13 / 28

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

Backed up by DaMarcus Mitchell and Sam Roberts

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Davon Godchaux Backed up by Carl Davis Jr. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
14 / 28

DL Davon Godchaux

Backed up by Carl Davis Jr.

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Christian Barmore Backed up by Daniel Ekuale (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
15 / 28

DL Christian Barmore

Backed up by Daniel Ekuale

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DE Lawrence Guy Backed up by Sam Roberts (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
16 / 28

DE Lawrence Guy

Backed up by Sam Roberts

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Matthew Judon Backed up by Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
17 / 28

LB Matthew Judon

Backed up by Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Backed up by Jahlani Tavai (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
18 / 28

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

Backed up by Jahlani Tavai

(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Paul Connors
LB Mack Wilson Sr. Backed up by Raekwon McMillan (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
19 / 28

LB Mack Wilson Sr.

Backed up by Raekwon McMillan

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Jonathan Jones Backed up by Marcus Jones and Jack Jones (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
20 / 28

LCB Jonathan Jones

Backed up by Marcus Jones and Jack Jones

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RCB Jalen Mills Backed up by Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
21 / 28

RCB Jalen Mills

Backed up by Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Kyle Dugger Backed up by Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis and Brenden Schooler (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
22 / 28

S Kyle Dugger

Backed up by Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis and Brenden Schooler

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Devin McCourty Backed up by Jabrill Peppers and Joshuah Bledsoe (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
23 / 28

S Devin McCourty

Backed up by Jabrill Peppers and Joshuah Bledsoe

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Nick Folk (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
24 / 28

K Nick Folk

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Jake Bailey (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 28

P/H Jake Bailey

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Myles Bryant Backed up by Jakobi Meyers and Jack Jones (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
26 / 28

PR Myles Bryant

Backed up by Jakobi Meyers and Jack Jones

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Kyle Dugger (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
27 / 28

KR Kyle Dugger

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Joe Cardona (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
28 / 28

LS Joe Cardona

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Safety Adrian Phillips, New England's leading tackler (107) last season, referred to the Lions as a high powered offense.

"You know it's going to be another dog fight," Phillips said. "We just have to make sure we're locked in on every detail."

4. Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington on the Lions' run game: "They have two talented backs. They've got really good experience and good offensive linemen. So for us, we definitely got to do a good job preparing for these guys and we have to do a good job handling the running backs and offensive line."

5. Outside of the run game, Belichick was also complimentary of the scheme Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has developed in Detroit. Belichick said Detroit does a really good job with the marriage of the run and the play action pass game. If a team ramps up to stop one aspect, there's always a complementary play off the same look that's tough to stop, per Belichick.

Related Links

6. The Patriots will be wearing their throwback uniforms for Sunday's home game against the Lions, the classic red jerseys with familiar Pat Patriots logo on the side of the helmet, created by Phil Bissell in 1960.

7. Aggressive. That's the word Patriots players and coaches talked about when preparing to play Detroit. Belichick mentioned the fake punt last week, the flea flicker on offense, and Detroit's defense having one of the highest blitz percentages in the league. Belichick said Detroit and Miami are two of the most aggressive defenses in the league.

8. "We aren't in this for moral victories." That was the line from Phillips when talking about being in every game this year, but not finding a way to make the one play to make the difference in a win vs. loss. The Patriots have started 1-3, just like the Lions.

"We have to make sure we do every little detail the right way to get the win because it's so hard to get those wins. Close losses like that might affect you down the road, so every chance you get to go out there and stack in the W column, we have to take advantage of that," he said.

That sounds a lot like the Lions' mindset after four games.

9. The Patriots have been in a couple knock-down, drag-out fights the last couple weeks against good teams in Baltimore and Green Bay. They've come up short in both contests, last week's in overtime vs. the Packers. Because of that, Belichick eased off practice on Wednesday and conducted just a walkthrough.

Related Content

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 5

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What changes are Lions looking to implement on defense?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions suffer a couple more injuries in loss to Seahawks

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions left looking for answers after disappointing defensive performance

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks includes deep dive on defense, sticking together, offensive output and Hockenson's big day.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Seahawks

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 48-45 Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Seahawks

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Seahawks matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Seahawks

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Seahawks matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell doesn't expect St. Brown or Swift to play Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Seattle Seahawks and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How will Lions replace Tracy Walker?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

news

NOTEBOOK: Okudah off to a strong start in third season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Jeff Okudah's early-season success, an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams and more.

Advertising