Week 5 opponent: What the Patriots are saying

8. "We aren't in this for moral victories." That was the line from Phillips when talking about being in every game this year, but not finding a way to make the one play to make the difference in a win vs. loss. The Patriots have started 1-3, just like the Lions.

"We have to make sure we do every little detail the right way to get the win because it's so hard to get those wins. Close losses like that might affect you down the road, so every chance you get to go out there and stack in the W column, we have to take advantage of that," he said.

That sounds a lot like the Lions' mindset after four games.