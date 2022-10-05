NOTEBOOK: Jerry Jacobs & Josh Paschal return to practice

PLAYING BELICHICK

The one thing Campbell knows about preparing to play a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team is that Campbell better have a good plan because they will try and take away what the Lions do best on either side of the ball.

"They are never going to let the best player beat them on either side of the ball," Campbell said. "Whatever you do well is what they are going to try and take away first and foremost."

The good thing for the Lions offensively is they run the ball and throw it with equal efficiency.

Campbell went on to say a Belichick-coached defense is always opportunistic and looking to turn the ball over, so that will be big this week for the offense to limit the turnovers. New England's defense also likes to make opposing offenses play the long game and try to force them into beating themselves. New England will show some new things they haven't put on tape yet.

EXTRA POINT