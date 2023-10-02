O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand in key areas 4 games into the season

Quarterback: Jared Goff runs the show, and he does it with poise and production. He doesn't rattle. He's had three interceptions – and followed all three by leading the Lions to a touchdown.

Goff is a winner.

Offensive line: It has survived injuries to be as good as expected.

The Lions' clinching possession in the fourth quarter Thursday night covered 75 yards on 14 plays – 11 runs and three passes – and took up 8:52.

The offensive line controls the line of scrimmage, which allows the offense to excel in the fourth quarter.

Defense:

Pass rush: One sack in the first two games raised questions.

The answer came with 12 sacks in the last two games -- seven against the Falcons and five against the Packers.

Aidan Hutchinson led the way with 3.5 sacks, but Alim McNeill has had a sack in each of the last two games. Pressure from the interior can control the game.