WR Jameson Williams to return early from suspension

The Detroit Lions are getting an explosive weapon back on offense earlier than expected.
The league announced Friday second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams' six-game suspension has been reduced and he'll be reinstated on Monday. Williams is eligible to play in Detroit's next game Oct. 8 vs. Carolina at Ford Field.
Williams was originally suspended six games for violating the league's gambling policy, but the league and the NFL Players Union recently agreed on new policies related to the gambling violations and in doing so have reduced Williams' suspension.
Betting on NFL games, attempting to fix games, giving out inside information or third-party betting or proxy betting are still subject to an indefinite suspension at a minimum of one year. But the new policy now states that players betting on non-football games in the workplace or while working, which Williams was suspended for, now face a two-game suspension without pay on the first violation, a six-game suspension on the second violation and will be suspended without pay for at least a year on the third violation.
Williams can return to practice and full activities starting Monday, which is a big boost for a Lions' offense that is currently playing some pretty good football during the team's 3-1 start to the season. Williams brings a speed element to Detroit's receiver corps that opponents will have to prepare for and guard against.
The No. 12 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft showed a glimpse of that explosiveness at the end of last year after returning from ACL rehab. His first catch in the NFL was a 41-yard touchdown and he also took a reverse 41 yards for a near score. His speed and vertical threat should open things up even more for players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs in the passing game.
Williams suffered a hamstring injury during joint practices with Jacksonville back in training camp, but head coach Dan Campbell said last week that the hamstring was all good. The Lions have an open roster spot available after placing Matt Nelson on IR this week.