5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 4 victory

The new 17-game schedule in the NFL makes breaking the season up into quarters a little quirky but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it's a practice still observed by coaches.

"I'm not great at math, but it's hard to quarter things now with 17 weeks," he said. "But the point is, it's good to be 3-1. This is about right where you want to be. I like where we're at, at this point and I think our sole focus has to be on improvement.

"We still have a lot of things we can clean up and if our focus is on staying hungry and just how do we get a little bit better every week. Then you're playing your best football when December hits. And I think that's still the plan. It's always the plan."