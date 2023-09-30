TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations 

Magician: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's 24-yard touchdown Thursday night was a thing of beauty, mostly because of the route he ran to get wide open. It was a stick, spin and go that completely fooled the Packers' defense.
"It was a play call that Ben (Johnson) really wanted to call last week on the playcall sheet," St. Brown said after the game. "He came into the meeting and said, 'I'm going to call it this week.' We get out the huddle quick and we had a lot of quick stick routes. It's basically like a stick pump around five yards. Jared gave a quick pump, and I was talking to (Packers safety) Rasul Douglas after the game and he said they went to the sideline and they weren't even mad. I would have jumped it too." – Tim Twentyman
Quarterly report: The bottom line on the first quarter couldn't have been much more one-sided in the Lions' favor. The Lions gained 194 yards from scrimmage, and a 9-0 advantage in first downs. – Mike O'Hara
Class of the North: Thursday's win for the Lions was their sixth straight against a division opponent for the first time since 1995. At 3-1, the Lions are currently by themselves in first place in the NFC North. – Tim Twentyman
On the run: The offensive line did a good job – again – in clearing the way for the Lions to gain 211 yards on the ground. Running back David Montgomery led the way with 121 yards and three TDs. As head coach Dan Campbell said in a postgame interview on 97.1-FM: "You don't have to block 'em all for him to make something happen." – Mike O'Hara
Defending the run: Through four games the Lions' defense has allowed 60.8 yards per game on average on the ground. Detroit was historically good stopping the run in 2014 when they allowed on average 69.3 yards per game. That was top 10 in the NFL all-time. That just puts it in a little bit of perspective how good Detroit's run defense has been to start this year. – Tim Twentyman
Bounce back: Quarterback Jared Goff showed the best way to bounce back after having a pass intercepted on the Lions' first possession of the game. On the next possession he led a 75-yard, seven-play drive to a touchdown on a 24-yard pass to St. Brown that gave the Lions a 7-3 lead they never surrendered. – Mike O'Hara
Quarterback hits: It wasn't just the five sacks the Lions had on Packers QB Jordan that affected his performance. They also had 11 hits. John Cominsky and Aidan Hutchinson both had three hits on Love. Hutchinson had 1.5 sacks. Cominsky had one sack. – Mike O'Hara
Everyone involved: The great thing about the Lions pass rush the last two weeks is that multiple players are getting in on the action. Detroit had six players record seven sacks last week in the win over Atlanta. Five different players recorded the five sacks Thursday in the win over Green Bay. – Tim Twentyman
Showing their colors: The presence of Lions' fans has been obvious in their two road games – first with the Chiefs, and Thursday night with the Packers. Fans showed up for both games wearing their blue jerseys, and 'Let's Go Lions' could be heard clearly in both venues. – Mike O'Hara