TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations 

"It was a play call that Ben (Johnson) really wanted to call last week on the playcall sheet," St. Brown said after the game. "He came into the meeting and said, 'I'm going to call it this week.' We get out the huddle quick and we had a lot of quick stick routes. It's basically like a stick pump around five yards. Jared gave a quick pump, and I was talking to (Packers safety) Rasul Douglas after the game and he said they went to the sideline and they weren't even mad. I would have jumped it too." – Tim Twentyman