O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand heading into bye week

1. Riding the wave: Patricia's comments came after the Lions had given up 31 straight points in a 42-21 loss to the Packers after opening a 14-3 lead on their first two possessions.

"We can't ride the wave of the game," Patricia said. "We can't go up and down and be really high and something happens and then go really low, and then try to pick it back up ... We've got to stay consistent."

I don't question the Lions' effort and desire. I think they play hard. That's how they've gotten leads – riding on top of the wave.

But they've seemed almost clinical at times in the first four games. No one knows what's in the hearts and minds of athletes, but looking in from the outside, they don't seem to play with an edge.

2. The good Lions: By my count, they played enough good ball to be in position to beat the Bears, Packers and Saints. Note, I said "in position." They had a 17-point lead on the Bears going into the fourth quarter, a 14-3 lead on the Packers in the first quarter, and a 14-0 lead on the Saints in the first quarter. That's a combined 42 points of leads, or seven touchdowns.

3. The bad Lions: By my account, the Bears scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter to win, 27-23. The Packers scored 31 straight in their 42-21 win. And freshest in our minds, the Saints scored 35 straight in Sunday's 35-29 win.

That's 87 straight points combined to three teams – more than twice as many as the 42 points of leads the Lions had in the three losses.

Think about the Lions riding that wave – 42 points in leads to 87 in their opponents' comebacks.