NOTEBOOK: Trufant leaves game with hamstring injury

The Lions fell to the New Orleans Saints, 35-29, Sunday to drop their record to 1-3 heading into their bye week.
Teams usually like to have their bye week more toward midseason, but this might be just the right timing for a Lions team left with more questions than answers about the state of their football team after a third loss this season after leading by double digits.
It might be good timing on the injury front as well.
Starting cornerback Desmond Trufant left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury after missing Detroit's previous two games with the same injury. It's unclear if it's the same hamstring, but Trufant never returned to the game.
Defensive tackle Nick Williams also left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury and did not return. The Lions don't have a lot of depth along their defensive line, so the bye comes at a good time for Williams.
Detroit could certainly use the bye both from a mental and physical perspective to make corrections and get healthy after putting themselves in a hole to start the season.
TWO-POINT CONVERSION
Running back Adrian Peterson scored on a 5-yard touchdown for the Lions with three minutes and 40 seconds left in the game to trim the Saints' lead to 35-27. Instead of kicking the extra point and trimming the lead to seven points, Lions head coach Matt Patricia opted to go for two points.
"The situation is you look at those from if you decide you're going to go for two, and you can do that, or decide that before the first touchdown, then you can go for it and give yourself two chances to get it in for the two-point conversion," he said.
The Lions converted the two-point play when quarterback Matthew Stafford found tight end T.J. Hockenson in the back of the end zone.
FINDING THE RIGHT MIX
There are still plenty of situations on defense where the Lions are rotating in players and trying to find the right mix of skill sets.
Rookie Jeff Okudah mixed in some at cornerback in place of Amani Oruwariye Sunday. The Lions rotate their linebackers and veteran Jarrad Davis into the mix in certain packages. Detroit's still looking to get safeties Tracy Walker, Duron Harmon, Jayron Kearse and Will Harris involved in the game to some degree.
"Yeah, we definitely have some players out there that we want to get out in certain situations," Patricia said. "We are trying to get them out there and obviously just looking for the consistency and trying to get guys to settle in and play consistent. So, from that aspect of it, we still have some inconsistencies."
EXTRA POINTS
- Jack Fox had another pretty good day punting the football. He averaged 54.5 yards on four punts, though his net average of 46.3 was down a bit from what we've seen the first three weeks, and it brought his season net punting average below 50.0 (49.9) for the season.
- Hockenson leads the Lions in receptions (15), yards (180) and touchdowns (2) after four games.