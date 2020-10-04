NOTEBOOK: Trufant leaves game with hamstring injury

The Lions fell to the New Orleans Saints, 35-29, Sunday to drop their record to 1-3 heading into their bye week.

Teams usually like to have their bye week more toward midseason, but this might be just the right timing for a Lions team left with more questions than answers about the state of their football team after a third loss this season after leading by double digits.

It might be good timing on the injury front as well.

Starting cornerback Desmond Trufant left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury after missing Detroit's previous two games with the same injury. It's unclear if it's the same hamstring, but Trufant never returned to the game.

Defensive tackle Nick Williams also left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury and did not return. The Lions don't have a lot of depth along their defensive line, so the bye comes at a good time for Williams.