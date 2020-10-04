O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What was the turning point in loss to Saints?

Oct 04, 2020 at 05:29 PM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Burning questions in the Detroit Lions' 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints:

Question: A promising beginning, with the Lions scoring on their first two possessions for a 14-0 lead, turned into a loss that was more one-sided than the score indicated.

What was the most disappointing part of the loss?

Answer: It's hard to pick out one thing with the way the Saints took command of the game after falling behind, but the way the Lions were thoroughly dominated was disappointing and discouraging.

When they scored on their first two possessions – setting up the second one with an interception on the Saints' first play of the game – it looked like the Lions were going to back up last week's road win over the Cardinals with a second straight win.

That would have sent them into the bye week with a 2-2 record and a two-game winning streak. Instead, they're 1-3 and have to stew for an extra week on how they missed an opportunity to build some momentum.

That cannot be a very appetizing thought for anyone in the franchise, from top to bottom.

Question: If there was a turning point, what was it?

Answer: A key play was an interception by quarterback Matthew Stafford midway through the second quarter. It was 14-14, and the Lions had first down at the Saints' 11 yards line.

Stafford was looking to hit tight end T.J. Hockenson in the end zone, but Stafford said he underthrew the pass. Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson got in front of Hockenson to make the interception.

The Lions got no points out of the possession, while the Saints got possession and drove to their third straight touchdown.

Question: Did the way the Saints took over the game remind you of anything?

Answer: Yes, and unfortunately it happened only two weeks ago in Green Bay. The Lions had a 14-3 lead in the first quarter when the Packers scored 31 straight points to take over the game in a 42-21 win.

The Saints outdid the Packers. They scored 35 straight points.

That's not an indication of a team improving. Just the opposite, in fact.

Question: What was the most telling part of the Saints' 35-point surge?

Answer: It was scoring on five straight possessions, and there were no cheap touchdowns. The five drives covered 75, 80, 80, 49 and 75 yards. There were plenty of opportunities in all of the possessions for the defense to make a stop, but they didn't.

The bottom line: On a day when the Lions had a meaningful game in October, they fell short.

