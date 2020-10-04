O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What was the turning point in loss to Saints?

Burning questions in the Detroit Lions' 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints:

Question: A promising beginning, with the Lions scoring on their first two possessions for a 14-0 lead, turned into a loss that was more one-sided than the score indicated.

What was the most disappointing part of the loss?

Answer: It's hard to pick out one thing with the way the Saints took command of the game after falling behind, but the way the Lions were thoroughly dominated was disappointing and discouraging.

When they scored on their first two possessions – setting up the second one with an interception on the Saints' first play of the game – it looked like the Lions were going to back up last week's road win over the Cardinals with a second straight win.

That would have sent them into the bye week with a 2-2 record and a two-game winning streak. Instead, they're 1-3 and have to stew for an extra week on how they missed an opportunity to build some momentum.