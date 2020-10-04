FOUR DOWNS: Defense comes up short in loss to Saints

THIRD DOWN: STAFFORD'S PERFORMANCE

A lot of the big plays down the field in the passing game we saw from Stafford last season in his first year in Darrell Bevell's scheme haven't been there through the first month of the this season. Teams are playing more coverage to keep those big plays in front of them, but when they've had an opportunity to strike for some big gains, they've missed more than they've hit.

Part of that was missing Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay the first couple weeks of the season, but even with Golladay the last couple weeks, the big play hasn't really been there for the Lions' offense.

Stafford was on pace for 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns midseason last year before injuring his back and missing the last eight games. Through four games this season, Stafford has 1,017 yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a 93.8 passer rating. That projects out to about 4,000 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 picks. Those aren't terrible numbers, but not near the type of production Stafford was having early last year.

He's thrown an interception in each of Detroit's three losses, and Detroit's offense went more than 36 minutes without scoring Sunday in an era where scoring is higher than it's even been.