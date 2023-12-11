O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What went wrong in Lions' loss to Bears

In a season where the Detroit Lions have had some big victories, they also have had some big losses.

They had one of those big losses Sunday.

Penalties, breakdowns on offense and defense and an offense that failed to score a point in the second half left them with a 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Lions rallied in the second quarter with two touchdowns to take a 13-10 lead.

As quickly as the Lions took command of the game, they gave it up when the offense failed to gain a single first down in the third quarter.

The Bears took advantage of the Lions' miscues, outscoring them 18-0 in the second half.

Head coach Dan Campbell pointed out the problems in his postgame interview on 97.1.

"Honestly, it was the discipline," Campbell said.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at Campbell's assessment and where it might have hit hardest. There is also a look at a key play that hurt the Lions and a twist in the NFC North results that could make a impact in the standings.

There are also takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.