NOTEBOOK: Lions' offense struggles in loss to Bears

CHICAGO – Third-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta have been the key cogs all season long in Detroit's passing game.

LaPorta entered Sunday's game against the Bears with 64 receptions for 679 yards and six touchdowns. He was the first tight end in NFL history to catch at least 60 passes for 675 yards and six touchdowns in his first 12 NFL games.

St. Brown had 87 catches on the year for 1,063 yards and six touchdowns. He entered Sunday sixth in receptions (288) in league history through a player's first three seasons and counting.

But credit Chicago's defense for taking two of Detroit's most consistent weapons out of the game Sunday in a 28-13 win at Soldier Field. St. Brown caught just three of his nine targets for 21 yards (7.0 average). LaPorta was thrown at six times and caught just two of those targets for 23 yards.

"They did a good job on defense," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the loss. "We didn't connect like maybe we'd like to on some of those. I'll have to go back and look but I thought we had some guys where we'd like to be able to make some plays. I'd like to be able to make some better throws on some of these.

"Unfortunately, we just didn't connect. It happens. It sucks. We need to be better."

Detroit totaled just 267 yards of offense, well below the 400 they were averaging coming in. They put themselves behind the sticks with some costly penalties and didn't push the ball down the field enough to help soften the Bears' defense over the middle and in the short and immediate parts of the field, where St. Brown and LaPorta do most of their damage. Goff had just one pass play greater than 20 yards on the afternoon (27 yards to Josh Reynolds).