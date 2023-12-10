FOUR DOWNS: Penalties hurt Lions in loss to Bears

Dec 10, 2023 at 06:57 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: PENALTY PROBLEMS

Detroit lost the turnover battle Sunday 3-0. We all know it's hard to win in this league when that's the case. On top of that Detroit was penalized eight times. They entered the game as one of the least penalized teams in the league, especially on offense.

It was the pre-snap penalties in particular that Lions head coach Dan Campbell lamented after a 28-13 loss in Chicago. The false starts and delay of game on offense and offsides on defense really bothered him.

"Honestly, it was the discipline," Campbell said. "The penalties cost us today. That's really the story of the game."

Graham Glasgow had a tripping penalty that put the Lions behind the sticks on their second possession and led to a punt. A delay of game on the third possession put them behind the chains again and that led to an interception. A false start on Penei Sewell midway through the third quarter started a drive 1st & 15 and they ended up punting on 4th & 3 a few plays later. Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson jumped offsides on a 4th & 12 that led to a Bears touchdown.

It was a lot of uncharacteristic things that plagued Detroit Sunday.

"Especially those pre-snap penalties you get backed up you get behind the chains especially against a defense like that – I think they are the best against the rush – just can't do that," Lions veteran left tackle Taylor Decker said. "Just shooting ourselves in the foot."

Campbell said the penalties and the discipline will be addressed this week even if that means he has to be 'a little more irritable.'

Lions at Bears Week 14 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Week 14 game at Soldier Field on Sunday, Dec. 10 in Chicago, IL.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 85

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 85

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 85

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 85

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 85

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 85

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 85

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after a first down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after a first down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 85

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrate after a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrate after a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 85

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 85

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 85

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 85

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 85

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 85

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 85

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 85

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after at touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after at touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) blocks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) blocks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) recovers a blocked extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) recovers a blocked extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 85

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 85

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 85

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SECOND DOWN: OFFENSE STALLS

For an offense that came in averaging 400.6 yards per game, second only to Miami, Sunday in Chicago was certainly a game to forget.

Remember when Aaron Glenn and the defense buried the defensive film from a terrible performance against the Eagles back in 2021? Ben Johnson and the offense might think about doing the same to this offensive tape from Sunday.

The Lions totaled just 61 yards in the second half and went punt (three and out), punt (three and out), punt (three and out), fumble, turnover on downs, turnover on downs and interception on their seven second-half possessions. They put themselves behind the chains with undisciplined penalties and just overall didn't execute the way we've been used to that unit executing all season.

Quarterback Jared Goff totaled just 161 passing yards with two interceptions and a lost snap exchange with center Graham Glasgow.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta combined for five catches for 44 yards on 15 targets.

THIRD DOWN: THIRD QUARTER WOES

For whatever reason the third quarter on both sides of the football this year has been a problem for the Lions. Detroit's scoring less than half the points on average they are in the first, second and fourth quarters in the third quarter.

They were held scoreless on Sunday, turning a 13-10 lead at the half into a 20-13 fourth-quarter deficit. Detroit's offensive output in the third quarter consisted of 11 plays and 16 net yards with a turnover.

Detroit's scored just eight points all season on the first possession of the second half, an anomaly for an offense that ranks top five in the league.

"Ultimately it's just going to come down to execution," Decker said of the offense's third quarter woes this season. "I just think across the board we have to be more dialed in like on whatever it may be, the snap count, alignments, certain depth on things whatever it may be. Especially because our defense was getting some huge stops. They were playing really well. That's on us as an offense."

FOURTH DOWN: NO PANIC

Sunday's 15-point loss was a gut punch for a Lions team that was looking to inch one step closer to their first division title in 30 years. Detroit will still have at least a two-game lead in the division with four to play depending on what happens with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants on Monday night.

Despite the loss in Chicago, Campbell still likes where they are sitting.

"I'm not in panic mode. I'm not losing confidence," he said. "We're good. We got four to go here and all we have to do is get our discipline back and continue to fight like we fight. Look, it wasn't our day today, man. We didn't handle it. When you do that to yourself against a good team that is what happens."

Goff said he hopes this kind of performance, especially for the players on offense, is a bit of a reality check to play more disciplined and consistent football the final four games and stretch run to the playoffs.

"A ton of confidence that we're going to clean it up," Goff said. "A little adversity isn't the worst thing in the world at this point in the year. That's a good team. They played really well and beat us.

"It's a little reality check. 'Ok, look in the mirror. Fix it.' Get it fixed and gear up for our ultimate goal. It's a good gut punch that typically does our guys well."

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions' offense struggles in loss to Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. 
news

RECAP: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown seeing more double coverage: 'It's frustration and respect'

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown seeing more double coverage, preparing for the Chicago Bears and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What improvements can Lions make on defense?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 14 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Houston hopes to return this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including an update on linebacker James Houston, preparing for a potential weather game and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

NOTEBOOK: How will Lions replace McNeill's production?

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including replacing defensive lineman Alim McNeill's production, injury updates and more.
news

Week 14 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Find out what the Chicago Bears are saying as they prepare for their Week 14 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 14

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. 
Advertising