FOUR DOWNS: Penalties hurt Lions in loss to Bears

FOURTH DOWN: NO PANIC

Sunday's 15-point loss was a gut punch for a Lions team that was looking to inch one step closer to their first division title in 30 years. Detroit will still have at least a two-game lead in the division with four to play depending on what happens with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants on Monday night.

Despite the loss in Chicago, Campbell still likes where they are sitting.

"I'm not in panic mode. I'm not losing confidence," he said. "We're good. We got four to go here and all we have to do is get our discipline back and continue to fight like we fight. Look, it wasn't our day today, man. We didn't handle it. When you do that to yourself against a good team that is what happens."

Goff said he hopes this kind of performance, especially for the players on offense, is a bit of a reality check to play more disciplined and consistent football the final four games and stretch run to the playoffs.

"A ton of confidence that we're going to clean it up," Goff said. "A little adversity isn't the worst thing in the world at this point in the year. That's a good team. They played really well and beat us.