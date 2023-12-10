RECAP: Lions at Bears

QB Comparison: Goff finished 20-for-35 passing for just 161 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and passer rating of just 54.6. He was also sacked four times and had the one botched snap with Glasgow.

Fields completed 19 of his 33 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and an 88.3 rating. He also rushed 10 times for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Key moment: With the game tied 13-13 late in the third quarter the Bears faced a 4th & 12 at the Lions' 38-yard line. Detroit's offense had just gone three and out three straight possessions and the defense was trying to stand on their head.

Just before the snap, Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson jumped offside and contacted the guard, giving Fields a free play. He took advantage and went up top to Moore, who beat Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs for a 38-yard touchdown on 4th and 12. It ended up being the go-ahead touchdown for the Bears.

Impact stat: Detroit's offense came into the contest ranked second in the NFL averaging 400.6 yards per game, but for the final two quarters Sunday they were completely stymied by the Bears' defense. Detroit opened the second half with a punt, punt, punt, fumble and turnover on downs. Those five drives netted just 20 total yards.

During that stretch the Bears scored 18 unanswered points. Detroit's possession chart in the second half was one to forget – punt, punt, punt, fumble, downs, downs, interception. Detroit totaled just 267 yards of offense in the game.

Injury report: Cornerback Kindle Vildor left the game with cramping in the fourth quarter and did not return.