O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What tie in Pittsburgh means for Lions

2. Goff's injury: It seemed clear early in the game that something was bothering him.

He completed four of seven passes for 11 yards in the first half. For the full game, he completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards, no TDs and no interceptions, with an average of 4.56 yards per attempt.

Goff could be seen warming up between possessions, and even during time outs when the offense was on the field.

Goff downplayed the thought that he was bothered by an injury, but Campbell said he gave some thought to replacing him.

The injury was to Goff's oblique. Campbell said he talked to Goff, the training staff and others, and decided to ride it out with him.

"I thought about it," he said. "We hung in there. We trust him."

It's certainly something that needs to be watched from now until next week's road game against the Browns.

3. Replacing a legend: The Lions found out with everyone else with the announcement Saturday night that Roethlisberger would not play because of COVID-19 protocols.

Mason Rudolph, a backup with nine previous starts in four seasons with the Steelers, started in place of Roethlisberger.

Rudolph threw for 242 yards, one TD and one interception.

The Lions did not make any major changes in their game plan because of the QB change, Campbell said.

"Not much," he said. "It really didn't alter what we had to do. We were prepared for other things knowing Ben was down."

4. Takeaways, offense: