FOUR DOWNS: Campbell calls offensive plays in tie with Steelers

FIRST DOWN: CAMPBELL CALLS PLAYS

We knew head coach Dan Campbell was more involved in the offensive game planning for Detroit coming out of the bye week, but the extent to which Campbell was involved became more clear after Sunday's 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Campbell called the plays Sunday, though he said it was an overall collaboration with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

"I'm taking a lot of input," Campbell said. "I still talk to A. Lynn. Plays come in. But, yes, I was giving it to Jared (Goff). I just – one of the things was why not change it up a little bit here. I wanted to be able to talk to him in-game.

"Sometimes I think when you're able to get in the flow of the game when you're the guy who's calling it. I don't think it's a big deal. There were still things I was giving to A. Lynn when he was calling. It's just now I took the green dot basically to Goff so I could communicate to him."

It seemed like a Dan Campbell kind of game from the beginning with 39 rushing attempts and 229 yards on the ground for the Lions. That was partly due to the weather, and Goff straining an oblique muscle in the first quarter, but it was a hard-nosed game plan against a really physical Steelers' defense.

Conditions were tough, but there's certainly things Campbell will be able to evaluate from his performance as a first-time play caller and look to improve. Detroit finished with just 306 yards of total offense. They averaged 4.5 yards per play, punted 10 times and converted just 4-of-18 third downs.

Campbell said he wasn't sure if he'll be calling the plays next Sunday in Cleveland as well.