NOTEBOOK: Goff suffers oblique injury vs. Steelers, says he'll be fine

PITTSBURGH – The forecast all week called for rainy conditions Sunday in Pittsburgh, so the Lions planned to lean on their run game.

That became even more of a necessity when quarterback Jared Goff strained an oblique muscle on his right side attempting a long pass to wide receiver Kalif Raymond in the first quarter.

"I describe it as probably a strained oblique," Goff said after Sunday's 16-16 tie with the Steelers. "Just kind of nagged me a little bit throughout the game. I thought I was fine to stay in there. I felt like it didn't affect me through the game. It'll be a little sore tomorrow, but I'll be fine."

Goff had just 11 passing yards at halftime as the Lions relied on their run game Sunday. Goff finished 14-of-25 passing for 114 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. The Lions rarely pushed the ball down the field in the contest, and the injury probably played a bit of a factor in that, but so did their success running the ball.

Detroit rushed 39 times in the contest for 229 yards for a 5.9 average and two scores. It's the most yards they rushed for in a game since going for 248 against the Dolphins in 2018.

"I kept talking to our trainers, talking to him, talking to (quarterbacks coach Mark) Brunell," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game of the Goff injury. "The consensus was to leave him in there. He's good to go, he wanted to go, he felt good enough to do what he needs to do. So, that's what we did."

Goff said he could still throw the football through the discomfort. He said if it ever got to a point where he thought it restricted his ability to throw the ball, he would have taken himself out of the game.