RECAP: Lions at Steelers

QB comparison: Jared Goff completed 14 of his 25 passes for 114 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He finished with a 67.8 passer rating.

Rudolph was 30-for-50 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown and interception (Julian Okwara). He finished with a 70.6 passer rating.

Key moment: The Lions missed Seibert in this one. Seibert is 10-for-12 kicking field goals and a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points on the season, but he injured his right hip this week and was placed on IR Saturday.

The Lions elevated Santoso from the practice squad. He was 1-for-2 on field goals and 1-for-2 on extra points. The missed extra point in the third quarter loomed large in this one.

Injury report: Jefferson's touchdown run came at a cost for the Lions. He was brought down from behind going into the end zone and hurt his ankle. He limped to the sideline and was eventually carted to the locker room. He did not return.

Starting safety Tracy Walker left the game early in the third quarter after taking the worst of a big hit on Rudolph. He also did not return to the game.

Flowers (knee), tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) and cornerback Jerry Jacobs (groin) also left the game in the second half. Only Flowers returned.