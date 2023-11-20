O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What Sunday's comeback win says about the Lions

For those who have been following the Detroit Lions' charmed journey through their 2023 season, what they witnessed Sunday at Ford Field was an example of what the Lions are and what they might become.

The bottom line on the scoreboard told only the score: Lions 31, Chicago Bears 26.

What it didn't tell was how that score was achieved and what it said about the Lions and what they are made of that allows them to make comebacks like Sunday.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions made their comeback in the last 2:59 after digging a deep hole with their own misplays.

There is also a look at how wide receiver Jameson Williams took another step to solidify himself as a key member of the offense and how teammates regard him.

There are takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.