NOTEBOOK: Williams making plays & earning Lions' trust

TUSH PUSH STOP

The final two stops of the game are what most people will remember from Detroit's defensive performance Sunday but there was another play that was big in Detroit's win.

The first play of the fourth quarter was a 3rd and 1 at the Detroit 23-yard line with Chicago leading 20-14 at the time.

The Bears went with the tush push quarterback sneak made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles. Chicago doesn't have the same kind of stout offensive line the Eagles do, and the Lions stuffed the play to force 4th and 1 and a Bears field goal.

A first down there and potentially a touchdown to finish that drive would have made it much harder for the Lions to come back and win Sunday.

"It was a huge stop," Campbell said. "That was as big as they come, that was as big as they come. Maybe a normal sequence of a game, they may be going for it and doing it again, but that's an opportunity to go up two scores with a field goal.