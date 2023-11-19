FOUR DOWNS: Lions show resiliency in comeback win over Bears

FIRST DOWN: RESILIENT GROUP

Quarterback Jared Goff stood behind the podium Sunday after Detroit's improbable 31-26 come-from-behind win and admitted it wasn't the best game he's played.

Goff's three interceptions helped the Chicago Bears build a double-digit lead with just over four minutes left in the game, but that's when Goff showed the kind of resiliency that's endeared him to his teammates and coaches over the last three years.

Goff led back-to-back 75 and 73-yard scoring drives in the final minutes to help improve the Lions to 8-2 for the first time since 1962.

"Here's what we know about Goff," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "At the very least he's going to be mentally tough and physically tough. You can always count on that. You can bank on that. Today he showed his resiliency."

Goff found wide receiver Jameson Williams for a 32-yard touchdown with just under three minutes left in the game. Detroit's defense forced a three and out, giving the ball back to the offense. Goff orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard drive ending with a one-yard David Montgomery touchdown run to give Detroit a 27-26 lead. The Lions extended the lead to 29-26 with a Goff to tight end Sam LaPorta two-point conversion.

"Not my best ball for about three and a half quarters but found a way to make it work there at the end," Goff said. "It's a sign of a good team. We're a resilient group. We're tough. We have a lot of courage and we don't back down from anything."