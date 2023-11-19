RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

What. A. Comeback.
Trailing by double digits with less than five minutes remaining, the Detroit Lions stepped up big time to secure an improbable 31-26 victory at Ford Field Sunday over the Chicago Bears.
Despite turning the ball over four times and finding themselves in a 26-14 hole late, Detroit found a way.
Quarterback Jared Goff's 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jameson Williams kicked off the comeback with two minutes and 59 seconds left. Then the defense forced a three and out that took just 15 seconds off the clock giving it back to Detroit's offense.
Goff methodically moved the Lions down the field 73 yards in 11 plays and running David Montgomery punched it into the end zone from one-yard out with just 29 seconds left to give the Lions a 27-26 lead. Detroit extended that to 29-26 with a two-point conversion catch by tight end Sam LaPorta.
Second-year defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson completed the comeback with a strip sack of Bears quarterback Justin Fields that led to a Lions safety and a 31-26 win.
The win improves the Lions to 8-2 on the year. Williams, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Montgomery had touchdowns for the Lions.
QB comparison: It wasn't Goff's best game, but he came up big late guiding the Lions to two touchdown drives in the final five minutes of the game to secure the win. He finished just 23-of-35 passing for 236 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 68.3.
Fields led the Bears with 104 rushing yards on 18 carries (5.8 avg.). He also completed 16 of his 23 passing attempts with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 105.2 rating.
Big play: Hutchinson's first sack since Week 5 proved to be a big one for the Lions. With just 29 seconds left and needing a field goal to tie the game, Fields and the Bears' offense started on their 25-yard line and never got a yard.
On the first play of the possession Hutchinson beat the right tackle and stripped Fields of the ball. Both Hutchinson and the right tackle went for the ball that was eventually kicked out of bounds for a safety. It was a huge play by Hutchinson and the defense when they needed it most.
Key stat: The most important statistic in determining wins and losses in the NFL is turnovers but despite losing that battle four to two the Lions found a way to win. The Lions are now 8-2 to start the season for the first time since 1962.
Injury report: None to report
Up next: vs. Green Bay (4-6), Nov. 23, 12:30 p.m.