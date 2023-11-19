RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

QB comparison: It wasn't Goff's best game, but he came up big late guiding the Lions to two touchdown drives in the final five minutes of the game to secure the win. He finished just 23-of-35 passing for 236 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 68.3.

Fields led the Bears with 104 rushing yards on 18 carries (5.8 avg.). He also completed 16 of his 23 passing attempts with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 105.2 rating.

Big play: Hutchinson's first sack since Week 5 proved to be a big one for the Lions. With just 29 seconds left and needing a field goal to tie the game, Fields and the Bears' offense started on their 25-yard line and never got a yard.