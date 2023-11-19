RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

Nov 19, 2023 at 04:57 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What. A. Comeback.

Trailing by double digits with less than five minutes remaining, the Detroit Lions stepped up big time to secure an improbable 31-26 victory at Ford Field Sunday over the Chicago Bears.

Despite turning the ball over four times and finding themselves in a 26-14 hole late, Detroit found a way.

Quarterback Jared Goff's 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jameson Williams kicked off the comeback with two minutes and 59 seconds left. Then the defense forced a three and out that took just 15 seconds off the clock giving it back to Detroit's offense.

Goff methodically moved the Lions down the field 73 yards in 11 plays and running David Montgomery punched it into the end zone from one-yard out with just 29 seconds left to give the Lions a 27-26 lead. Detroit extended that to 29-26 with a two-point conversion catch by tight end Sam LaPorta.

Second-year defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson completed the comeback with a strip sack of Bears quarterback Justin Fields that led to a Lions safety and a 31-26 win.

The win improves the Lions to 8-2 on the year. Williams, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Montgomery had touchdowns for the Lions.

QB comparison: It wasn't Goff's best game, but he came up big late guiding the Lions to two touchdown drives in the final five minutes of the game to secure the win. He finished just 23-of-35 passing for 236 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 68.3.

Fields led the Bears with 104 rushing yards on 18 carries (5.8 avg.). He also completed 16 of his 23 passing attempts with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 105.2 rating.

Big play: Hutchinson's first sack since Week 5 proved to be a big one for the Lions. With just 29 seconds left and needing a field goal to tie the game, Fields and the Bears' offense started on their 25-yard line and never got a yard.

On the first play of the possession Hutchinson beat the right tackle and stripped Fields of the ball. Both Hutchinson and the right tackle went for the ball that was eventually kicked out of bounds for a safety. It was a huge play by Hutchinson and the defense when they needed it most.

Key stat: The most important statistic in determining wins and losses in the NFL is turnovers but despite losing that battle four to two the Lions found a way to win. The Lions are now 8-2 to start the season for the first time since 1962.

Injury report: None to report

Up next: vs. Green Bay (4-6), Nov. 23, 12:30 p.m.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Williams making plays & earning Lions' trust

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears. 
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions show resiliency in comeback win over Bears

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears includes resilient group, Montgomery for the win, defensive stand and 8-2 start.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions must reshuffle o-line again with Jackson ruled out

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Chicago Bears and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who is a player to watch the second half of the season?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Montgomery treating Bears game like any other: 'Just going to be me'

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back David Montgomery playing against his former team, wide receiver Jameson Williams' impact and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

Week 11 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Find out what the Chicago Bears are saying as they prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions add a veteran pass rusher to practice squad

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including roster moves, preparing for a division matchup and more.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 11

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 11of the 2023 NFL season. 
Advertising