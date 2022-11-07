FOUR DOWNS: Rookies step up in Lions' win over Packers

FIRST DOWN: ROOKIES STEP UP

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had to have a big smile on his face after Sunday's 15-9 win over Green Bay. Not just because the win snapped Detroit's five-game losing streak, but because Holmes' rookie class played a huge role in the victory.

Third-round draft pick Kerby Joseph recorded his first interceptions of the season off Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter inside the Lions' end zone. He notched a second pick in the third quarter at the Lions' 3-yard line. It's the third straight game Joseph has forced a takeaway. He created forced fumbles in both the Cowboys and Dolphins games the previous two weeks. He also had a terrific leaping deflection that prevented a deep touchdown in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, Joseph left the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return after taking a hit from teammate Jeff Okudah as the two tried to make a tackle. Campbell said after the game Joseph is in the concussion protocol. Joseph finished with 10 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended and is starting to look like a real playmaker for Detroit's defense.

No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson made a terrific interception in the end zone in the second quarter after recognizing an attempted tackle pass by the Packers and taking advantage of an underthrown football by Rodgers. He also had a couple tackles in the game.

"He made some comment about me being a young pup or something," Hutchinson said of what Rodgers said to him after the interception. " And then he told me he gave me a freebie and I was like, 'Freebie or not, I'll take that interception.' It was cool man. It was a cool moment and that's my first-ever pick in football really. And I got it against one of the best."

Rookie fifth-round pick, tight end James Mitchell, ended up with the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard strike from quarterback Jared Goff. He also had a key third-down reception in the fourth quarter.