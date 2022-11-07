NOTEBOOK: Joseph's stellar game cut short due to injury

Green Bay had a first and goal at the Lions' 5-yard line when Rodgers had a pass intended for Allen Lazard tipped up in the air by Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes. Joseph went high up in the air to bring the ball down in the end zone for his first career interception. It was the first red-zone interception by Rodgers since Week 10 of last season.

Joseph also stepped in front of a deep Rodgers pass down the middle intended for tight end Robert Tonyan at the Lions' 3-yard line. It was Rodgers' third interception of the game, which tied a career high.

"The kid (Joseph) made a nice one down the middle," Rodgers said after the game.

Joseph also saved a touchdown in the third quarter by going up high and knocking the ball away from a deep Rodgers' pass intended for Samori Toure at the goal line.