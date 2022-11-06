RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

The Lions got on the scoreboard right before the end of the first half on a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to tight end Shane Zylstra, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. It was his first career touchdown. After kicker Michael Badgley was run into on the extra point try, the Lions opted to go for two at the 1-yard line, and running back Jamaal Williams punched it in to give the Lions an 8-0 lead.

Green Bay finally got on the board late in the third quarter on a 20-yard pass from Rodgers to wide receiver Allen Lazard, but the two couldn't connect on the two-point try, as Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah got his hand in to knock a pass to Lazard away.

Detroit's offense responded with a 13-play, 70-yard drive capped off by rookie tight end James Mitchell's first career touchdown, a 3-yarder. Badgley's extra point made it 15-6 Lions.

The Packers added a late 35-yard field goal, but Detroit's defense held them out of the end zone on their final possession to preserve the win.

QB comparison: Goff completed 14-of-26 passes for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a 78.5 passer rating.