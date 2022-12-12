O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions show why they were the favorites Sunday

Who wants to bet against the Detroit Lions now?

Certainly not the Minnesota Vikings. They came to Ford Field Sunday with a glowing 10-2 won-loss record that had people wondering why they were underdogs to a Lions team that was 5-7.

The Vikings headed home with a 10-3 record after a 34-23 loss that should have left no doubt in anyone's mind that the Lions, who are playing – and winning -- meaningful games in December, are far ahead in their development from the team that started the season with a 1-6 record.

It wasn't as dominant a performance as the previous week, when the Lions beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14, but the fact that the Vikings could have clinched the NFC North title with a win made Sunday's performance more impressive.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions used the strength of their offense to control the game, with quarterback Jared Goff leading the way with another strong effort in what has been commonplace for him. He performed in the clutch.

There's also a look at how the Lions settled down after an early rash of penalties, some stats that show how the Lions have ascended in the NFC North and more.