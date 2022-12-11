RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

QB comparison: Goff continues his impressive play.

He completed 27 of his 39 passes for 330 yards with those three touchdowns and no turnovers for a 120.7 passer rating. Goff has totaled 300-plus yards and two-plus touchdowns in consecutive weeks.

Cousins was also good for the Vikings, completing 31-of-41 passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns and no turnovers for a 124.6 rating.

Key moment: With just over one minute left in the first half and the Vikings trailing 14-7, Minnesota was looking to tie the game with a first and goal at the Lions' 3-yard line.

Detroit's defense came up with a huge turnover to preserve their lead. Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs burst through the line of scrimmage and hit Cook four yards deep in the backfield at the 7-yard line, jarring the football loose. Joseph was there to scoop it up at the 16-yard line.

It was a huge play for the Lions' defense because the Vikings had a chance to double up as they received the second-half kickoff. Instead, Minnesota turned it over and then went three and out on their first possession of the second half.

Injury report: No major injuries to report